Denmark Giving Permit for Nord Stream 2 Construction Only Discussed by Russia, EC - Novak

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The issue of Denmark giving permit to build the Nord Stream-2 pipeline through its territorial waters was discussed only in the framework of bilateral talks between Russia and the European Commission, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on the Rossiya 24 channel.

"We discussed this issue in bilateral negotiations with the European Commissioner, Mr. Sefcovic. We emphasized once again that this is a commercial project, Europe is interested in it, we expressed a negative attitude towards possible sanctions on the project. Therefore, we discussed this issue only in the framework of bilateral relations," Novak said when asked if there was a deadline for obtaining the permit for Nord Stream-2 from Denmark.