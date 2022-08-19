UrduPoint.com

Denmark Investing Almost $5.5Bln To Strengthen Navy - Representative To NATO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 02:00 AM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Denmark is investing almost $5.5 billion to strengthen its naval forces amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the Permanent Representation of Denmark to NATO said on Thursday.

"Denmark investing up to 40 billion DKK to strengthen the Danish Navy," the mission said on Twitter.

On Monday, the prime ministers of Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland agreed to increase defense cooperation.

