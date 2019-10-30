UrduPoint.com
Denmark Issues Permit For Nord Stream 2 Construction - Energy Agency

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

Denmark has eventually issued the permit for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for delivering Russian gas to Europe, the Danish Energy Agency said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Denmark has eventually issued the permit for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for delivering Russian gas to Europe, the Danish Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

"The Danish Energy Agency has granted a permit to Nord Stream 2 AG to construct a section of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines on the Danish continental shelf southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea," the agency said in a statement.

Denmark is now obligated to "allow the construction of transit pipelines with respect to resources and the environment and if necessary to assign the route where such pipelines should be laid," according to the agency.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the building of a twin pipeline, which will deliver around 55 billion cubic meters (almost 2 trillion cubic feet) of gas directly to Germany and other European countries. The pipeline with pass through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

