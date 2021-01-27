Denmark keen to invest in cold storage facilities for milk, dairy products: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Danish Ambassador Lis Rosenholm on Wednesday said her country was keen in investing to establish of cold storage facilities for milk and other dairy products in Pakistan in order to save milk from wastage, besides promoting value addition of products to enhance local farm income.

The ambassador was talking to Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, on whom he called on here at his office.

The two sides discussed ways and means for further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, said a press release.

Fakhar Imam said Pakistan attached great value to developing relations with Denmark and efforts would be made for further cementing the ties through enhanced foreign directed investments between the two countries.

The minister stressed the need for technological advancements, genetic engineering and enhanced cooperation in the fields of research and development to exploit full potential in livestock and dairy production.

The ambassador noted that Pakistan had the milk and dairy potential and emphasised to focus on promoting value addition of the products.

He highlighted the significance of research, especially in the agriculture sector, and discussed student exchange programme among universities and vocational training institutes.

Both the sides realized that the student exchange programme was limited and decided to further expand it as it would would help in further strengthening relationship between Denmark and Pakistan.