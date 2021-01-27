UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Keen To Invest In Cold Storage Facilities For Milk, Dairy Products: Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Denmark keen to invest in cold storage facilities for milk, dairy products: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Danish Ambassador Lis Rosenholm on Wednesday said her country was keen in investing to establish of cold storage facilities for milk and other dairy products in Pakistan in order to save milk from wastage, besides promoting value addition of products to enhance local farm income.

The ambassador was talking to Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, on whom he called on here at his office.

The two sides discussed ways and means for further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, said a press release.

Fakhar Imam said Pakistan attached great value to developing relations with Denmark and efforts would be made for further cementing the ties through enhanced foreign directed investments between the two countries.

The minister stressed the need for technological advancements, genetic engineering and enhanced cooperation in the fields of research and development to exploit full potential in livestock and dairy production.

The ambassador noted that Pakistan had the milk and dairy potential and emphasised to focus on promoting value addition of the products.

He highlighted the significance of research, especially in the agriculture sector, and discussed student exchange programme among universities and vocational training institutes.

Both the sides realized that the student exchange programme was limited and decided to further expand it as it would would help in further strengthening relationship between Denmark and Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Agriculture Student Denmark From

Recent Stories

UAE, US Joint military exercise concludes

10 minutes ago

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

55 minutes ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

1 hour ago

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

2 hours ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

2 hours ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.