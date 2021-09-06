Denmark Scraps Plans for COVID-19 Vaccine Production Tender

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Danish ministry of industry and business said on Monday that it would not launch a tender process for COVID-19 vaccine production in the country, opting instead to support a local biotech firm in development of a vaccine candidate.

A market survey showed that the best way for Denmark to ensure long-term vaccine supplies was to support the research of a vaccine candidate by the Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordics, the ministry told Danish tv 2 station.

Six companies, including AstraZeneca, J&J, Sanofi and Bavarian Nordic, were prepared to bid in the auction that would see the winner set up a vaccine production facility in Denmark. The survey was conducted to determine whether a tender was the optimal solution.