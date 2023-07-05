Open Menu

Denmark's Financial Regulator Orders Saxo Bank To Dispose Of Cryptoassets - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 08:08 PM

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has ordered Danish investment bank Saxo Bank to dispose of its holdings of cryptoassets by the end of 2024, Bloomberg news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the regulator's statement

Saxo Bank, which provides a platform for its customers to trade cryprocurrencies, holds its own cryptoassets as well as a hedge against market risks, Bloomberg reported, adding that such trading is not included on the list of authorized financial activities for Danish financial institutions.

The news agency noted that the new cryptocurrency trading regulations would go into force only in late 2024, which means the trade currently is unregulated.� �

Saxo Bank has been under heightened scrutiny of Danish financial watchdogs since it was declared one of the country's systemically important financial institution in June, Bloomberg reported.� �

The bank told the news agency that it holds only a limited amount of cryptoassets, therefore, the regulator's decision would not drastically impact its regular business activities.

