MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Denmark's consumer price index (CPI), the main indicator of inflation, increased by 8.2% in June year-on-year, hitting a 40-year high, Statistics Denmark said on Monday.

"In June 2022, the overall CPI increased by 8.2% compared to the same month last year. In May, the corresponding growth was 7.4%.

This is the highest year-on-year increase in the CPI since February 1983, when the annual increase was 8.7%," the statistics agency said.

Statistics Denmark noted that the country experienced a "significant increase" in food, electricity, fuel and gas prices.

The prices for dairy and grain products, as well as coffee and meat have been affected the most.