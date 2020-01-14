Danske Bank, Denmark's largest bank, has offered voluntary redundancy to 2,000 of its employees, the bank's interim HR manager Anne Knos said Tuesday

COPENHAGEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):Danske Bank, Denmark's largest bank, has offered voluntary redundancy to 2,000 of its employees, the bank's interim HR manager Anne Knos said Tuesday.

"As part of our plan to become a better bank, we need to reduce costs so that we can invest significantly in becoming an even more digital, simple and efficient bank," Knos said on Denmark's TV 2.

Effected employees received their redundancy offer last Friday, and have until the end of January to decide whether to accept it or not.

The move comes as part of an ongoing effort at Danske Bank to streamline redundancies that began in 2019 and which the bank says will continue, as more employees at headquarters and other locations are offered the chance to resign.

According to its official website, Danske Bank currently has 21,960 employees, though the interim HR manager was unable to provide exact figures on how many would be employed by the bank once redundancies had finished.