Departmental Committee on Export Processing Zone (EPZ) meets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Departmental Committee on Export Processing Zone (EPZ) was held at SCCI here on Sunday to discuss the withdrawal of zero rating of sales tax on supply of machinery, equipment and materials from tariff area to EPZ.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar, Chairman Committee Khawaja Masood Akhtar,Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Ikramul Haq, Tahir Majid Kapur, Umar Mir and Shaheen Afzalattended the meeting.