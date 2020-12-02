UrduPoint.com
'Departments Must Facilitate Businesses, Industry For Rapid Economic Growth'

Wed 02nd December 2020

'Departments must facilitate businesses, industry for rapid economic growth'

Provincial Industry and Commerce Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that all departments have to play their role in facilitating businesses and industry as rapid economic growth is not possible without it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Industry and Commerce Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that all departments have to play their role in facilitating businesses and industry as rapid economic growth is not possible without it.

The minister chaired a meeting that was also attended by Punjab Environment Minister Muhammad Rizwan, Environmental Protection Department's Secretary and Director General, Members of Chief Minister's Inspection Team and other officers concerned here in the Industries Department.

Later, he told media persons that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate the business by eliminating unnecessary regulations.

On this occasion, provincial environment minister said that reforms had been introduced in the department and one-window facility was provided.

The environment secretary said that the department would be brought on automation toensure the provision of services to the people at home.

