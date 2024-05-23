Open Menu

Departments Urge To Ensure Effective Representation Of Policies In Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Departments urge to ensure effective representation of policies in budget

A joint budget review meeting of around 30 departments was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on Finance Muzamil Aslam, to ensure effective representation of the policies and priorities of the provincial government in the budget

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A joint budget review meeting of around 30 departments was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on Finance Muzamil Aslam, to ensure effective representation of the policies and priorities of the provincial government in the budget.

Special Secretary Finance Khuda Bakhsh, SNG Waqas Pracha along with senior officials of Finance and Planning and Development (P&D) Departments and representatives of line departments attended the meeting.

The main objective of the meeting was to discuss and review the budget 2024-25 and to prioritize and ensure alignment of public welfare projects.

During the meeting, the Advisor on Finance emphasized several important points including policy-based budgeting, measures for austerity, investment in service delivery, public welfare priorities including redressal of financial losses, etc.

Muzamil Aslam said that budgeting should be driven by policy objectives rather than being a mere numerical exercise and this approach ensures that budget allocations reflect strategic priorities such as improving the quality of education, access to health services.

The advisor directed for strict austerity measures to achieve budget efficiency, including cutting unnecessary expenditure and focusing resources on essential projects, and through better financial management, budget savings can be achieved.

He said that instead of building new schools and hospitals, the quality of existing schools and hospitals should be improved and recommended speedy completion of these projects to enhance service delivery.

Muzamil Aslam stressed that the budget should be closely linked to policy outcomes to ensure that every allocation supports the government's strategic goals.

The Advisor also highlighted the need to reduce subsidies by identifying potential savings during the review process. He said that all autonomous public sector institutions including universities, water supply and sanitation companies have been made bounded to submit necessary data to the finance department.

He said that no grant or subsidy will be released without meeting this data requirement.

The Finance Department informed the forum about an especially designed online portal that will facilitate the collection of necessary data to measure the performance of Public Sector Entities (PSEs) to ensure greater transparency and accountability.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Water Budget All Government

Recent Stories

Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various pu ..

Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues

3 minutes ago
 Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke reli ..

Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps

3 minutes ago
 Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on socia ..

Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb mis ..

3 minutes ago
 Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development pr ..

Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work

Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work

3 minutes ago
 Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: ..

Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo

3 minutes ago
Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committe ..

Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee

3 minutes ago
 Govt seeks private sector support to address fisca ..

Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs

13 minutes ago
 KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Ra ..

KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death

3 minutes ago
 RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention

RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention

3 minutes ago
 PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers ..

PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road

3 minutes ago
 Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner

Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business