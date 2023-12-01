Deposit Protection Corporation safeguarding 98% bank deposits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC), is safeguarding more than 98 percent of total 73 million depositors of scheduled banks in Pakistan.

The third annual report of DPC for the year 2022-23, released here on Friday, stated that 98.9% of total depositors of conventional banking and 98.7% of total depositors of Islamic banking were eligible for deposit protection as of June 30, 2023.

While in terms of value, 52 percent of conventional banking and 63 percent of Islamic banking deposits were eligible for deposit protection in case of a bank failure, it further stated.

The Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC), a subsidiary of the State Bank of Pakistan, has released its annual report for 2022-23 with an objective to enhance awareness among bank depositors and the general public regarding the protection of deposits of its member banks, said a statement issued here.

Of the eligible deposits, 13% and 10% of conventional and Islamic banking deposits respectively, were fully protected, it said adding that such depositors have outstanding balances less than or equal to the coverage amount of up to Rs.500,000 and may be reimbursed their full deposits from DPC in case of bank failure.

The report stated that in terms of numbers, 95.5% of conventional banking and 91.9% of Islamic banking eligible depositors were fully protected while the rest of the depositors were also covered up to Rs.500,000, but their outstanding balances were more than the upper threshold.

The DPC in the report emphasized its unwavering commitment to safeguarding depositors' funds, strengthening financial stability, and continually enhancing the horizon of deposit protection.

The report also provides insights into DPC's performance during the year along with disclosure of its financial performance.

The total assets of the corporation witnessed a remarkable growth over the last five years and stood at Rs.100.158 billion as of June 30, 2023, the report stated adding that investments, a major asset of the corporation, recorded a manifold growth over five years and closed at Rs.100.128 billion from Rs.12.566 billion in 2019.

Over the past five-year period, income from premium contributions has progressively increased. Starting at Rs.11.533 billion in 2019, it grew to Rs.19.005 billion in 2023 which depicted 11% increase in the income from premium contribution on a year-on-year basis.

Deposits with DPC’s member banks continued to grow in FY 2023 and jumped to an all-time high of Rs.25.6 trillion by the end of June 2023. Correspondingly, the volume of eligible deposits recorded a net increase of Rs.1.8 trillion during the same period and stood at Rs.14 trillion by the end of June 2023.

The report delves into DPC's future plans and strategic initiatives underscoring the organization's commitment to strengthen deposit protection. The report also focuses on public awareness with the tagline “Know the deposit protection”.

It is pertinent to mention that DPC commenced operations in the year 2018 with the mandate to compensate banks’ depositors in the unlikely event of a bank failure, as stipulated in the Deposit Protection Corporation Act, 2016. Under this Act, all scheduled banks in Pakistan are members of DPC.