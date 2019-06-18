UrduPoint.com
Depreciation Of Pakistan Rupee Against US Dollar Was The Impact Of The Decisions Taken By The Past Government: Governor, State Bank Of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqar

Tue 18th June 2019

Depreciation of Pakistan rupee against US dollar was the impact of the decisions taken by the past government: Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqar

Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqar, to a question, said the depreciation of Pakistan rupee against US dollar was the impact of the decisions taken by the past government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqar, to a question, said the depreciation of Pakistan rupee against US dollar was the impact of the decisions taken by the past government.

" Now, we have come with right policies. We must be looking forward," he said.

To another question, he replied that State Bank would be working for inflexible inflation targets. The inflationary control was SBP's main consideration.

About the friendly countries' financial support to Pakistan, he said they had assured to continue the same in future as well.

" It is very positive thing, outside world is also supporting Pakistan," he remarked.

Dr. Reza Baqar made it clear once again that as Pakistan had adopted the demand and supply approach for the exchange rate, the dollar would be moving up and down as seen during last two months.

He assured the media that he and his team would maintain strong rapport with the media of the country to better project the Central bank's policies and the achievements aimed at financial stability and sustained economic growth.

The Governor State Bank was assisted by SBP's Chief Economist Dr. Saeed Ahmed and Chief Spokesman Abid Qamar.

