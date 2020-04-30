Depth of Crisis Caused by COVID-19 Can Hardly Be Accurately Analyzed - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The depth of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could hardly be accurately analyzed now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RTVI broadcaster.

"The depth of the crisis, which will follow the coronavirus pandemic, can hardly be subject to an accurate analysis.

And currently, there hardly can be economists, who can accurately forecast a crisis in any sector of the economy that will be faced in a month, two months or four months," Peskov said.