UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Assures Revival Of Business Activities In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:54 PM

Deputy Commissioner assures revival of business activities in Hyderabad

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Aisha Abro Thursday assured the revival of business activities in the district with provision of all required facilities to business community and completion of development schemes here

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Aisha Abro Thursday assured the revival of business activities in the district with provision of all required facilities to business community and completion of development schemes here.

Addressing the reception of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Aisha assured the shifting of vegetable markets to newly established area with completion of ongoing development schemes at the earliest, HCSTSI spokesman informed.

The district administration fully committed to ensure proper health and sanitation conditions and addressing issues of water supply and drainage system, she added.

About the issues of the business community presented by HCCI President Doulat Ram Lohana in his welcome address, the Deputy Commissioner assured that a meeting of all stakeholders would be convened soon in order to address these grievances.

She informed that the district administration has been engaged for arrangements of sufficient numbers of garbage bins in urban localities of the district and timely lifting of garbage from roads and streets and its proper disposal.

The former HCSTSI President Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani, President Subzi Mandi Association Muhammad Altaf Memon and Former President Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Muhammad Shahid Kaimkhani also briefed the DC about the grievances being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.

Among others, Senior Vice President HCSTSI Moiz Abbas, Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Sikandar Ali Rajput, Saleemuddin Qureshi and Muhammad Arif Memon were also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Water Hyderabad SITE Chamber Market All From Industry

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of w ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of King Salm ..

26 minutes ago

UAE deploys mobile clinic in Yemen&#039;s Red Sea ..

41 minutes ago

Kalimat Foundation donates 2,000 books to Al Zaata ..

56 minutes ago

Flydubai introduces Split Scimitar Winglets on Boe ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Ahmed opens Sharjah Ruler Hot Air Ballo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.