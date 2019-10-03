Deputy Commissioner assures revival of business activities in Hyderabad

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Aisha Abro Thursday assured the revival of business activities in the district with provision of all required facilities to business community and completion of development schemes here

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Aisha Abro Thursday assured the revival of business activities in the district with provision of all required facilities to business community and completion of development schemes here.

Addressing the reception of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Aisha assured the shifting of vegetable markets to newly established area with completion of ongoing development schemes at the earliest, HCSTSI spokesman informed.

The district administration fully committed to ensure proper health and sanitation conditions and addressing issues of water supply and drainage system, she added.

About the issues of the business community presented by HCCI President Doulat Ram Lohana in his welcome address, the Deputy Commissioner assured that a meeting of all stakeholders would be convened soon in order to address these grievances.

She informed that the district administration has been engaged for arrangements of sufficient numbers of garbage bins in urban localities of the district and timely lifting of garbage from roads and streets and its proper disposal.

The former HCSTSI President Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani, President Subzi Mandi Association Muhammad Altaf Memon and Former President Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Muhammad Shahid Kaimkhani also briefed the DC about the grievances being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.

Among others, Senior Vice President HCSTSI Moiz Abbas, Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Sikandar Ali Rajput, Saleemuddin Qureshi and Muhammad Arif Memon were also present on the occasion.