Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak for action against tax defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) officers to speed up action against tax defaulters.

Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, Aamir Khattak said the FBR had issued notices to 8403 defaulters for tax recovery but they failed to pay taxes.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of tax recovery and directed the officers to work hard in tax collection.

About anti-dengue measures, the DC also expressed dismay over Tehsildars and Patwaris for not contributing in campaigns against dengue and polio.

He directed revenue officers to send him report about the condition of schools and hospitals in their respective areas.

He also directed officers concerned to make data of all hamlets online as soon as possible.

Briefing on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi informed the deputy commissioner that 90 percent recovery of Abiana had been completed.

He said record of 54 hamlets of Tehsil Multan City, out of 68, had been made online, adding that record of 253 hamlets, out of 278 in Multan Sadar, record of 80 hamlets, out of 85 in Tehsil Shujabad and record of over 100 Hamlets in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala had been made computerised.

Officers of revenue department, assistant commissioners, Tehsildaars and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.