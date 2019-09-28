UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak For Action Against Tax Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak for action against tax defaulters

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officers to speed up action against tax defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) officers to speed up action against tax defaulters.

Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, Aamir Khattak said the FBR had issued notices to 8403 defaulters for tax recovery but they failed to pay taxes.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of tax recovery and directed the officers to work hard in tax collection.

About anti-dengue measures, the DC also expressed dismay over Tehsildars and Patwaris for not contributing in campaigns against dengue and polio.

He directed revenue officers to send him report about the condition of schools and hospitals in their respective areas.

He also directed officers concerned to make data of all hamlets online as soon as possible.

Briefing on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi informed the deputy commissioner that 90 percent recovery of Abiana had been completed.

He said record of 54 hamlets of Tehsil Multan City, out of 68, had been made online, adding that record of 253 hamlets, out of 278 in Multan Sadar, record of 80 hamlets, out of 85 in Tehsil Shujabad and record of over 100 Hamlets in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala had been made computerised.

Officers of revenue department, assistant commissioners, Tehsildaars and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Dengue Polio Jalalpur Pirwala Shujabad FBR All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Indonesia marks one year since deadly quake-tsunam ..

1 minute ago

Klitschko and Hakkinen headline stellar cast of sp ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs Director General inspects CDM and Co ..

15 minutes ago

People demands construction of bridge in Malakand

2 minutes ago

Tribal elder killed in IED blast in Bajaur

2 minutes ago

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.