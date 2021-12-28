UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Visits Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI)

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:18 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to discuss Punjab Safe City Program issues with President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Mian Imran Akbar here on Tuesday.

A detailed discussion was held for the resolution of traffic management system and transportation issues faced in the city.

President SCCI said that the traffic police of Sialkot should be strengthened for safe and smooth traffic flows on roads by removing hurdles including illegal parking, encroachments and non-registered Qingqi rickshaws driven by incompetent drivers across the city.

President SCCI said that Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) should put on the necessary funds in early execution of this Project.

President SCCI highlighted some hazards and other areas of safety that pertain to persons who work in industrial environments of Sialkot and said that proper implementation of measures of safety including fire control and provision of personal protective equipment for workers should be the main priority of industries in Sialkot.

Vice President SCCI Qasim Malik also shared his views on the above matters.

