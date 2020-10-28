UrduPoint.com
Deripaska Expects Another 4 Years Of Sanctions On Russia Regardless Of US Election Outline

Wed 28th October 2020

Deripaska Expects Another 4 Years of Sanctions on Russia Regardless of US Election Outline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian billionaire businessman Oleg Deripaska expressed an opinion on Tuesday that Russia was going to see another four years of even tougher sanctions, regardless of who wins the US presidential election in November.

In July, he suggested that the United States would roll out new, more "draconian" economic sanctions on Russia should a Democratic candidate win.

"The outcome of the US election is still unclear. But regardless of the results, judging by the inclinations of the candidates, we are heading for an even more sanctions-rich four years.

The reason is simple: Russia's absence of economic sovereignty. Why have the past five years taught us nothing?" Deripaska wrote on his Telegram channel.

The aluminum tycoon, who himself is regularly targeted by US sanctions, attached a selection of the candidates' quotes on Russia, including those where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden calls the country "the biggest threat to America right now in terms of breaking up our security and our alliances" and incumbent Donald Trump boasts that "nobody's been tougher on Russia than I have, ever."

