Design, Survey Work On Construction Of Soyuz Vostok Gas Pipeline At Final Stage - Gazprom

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Design, Survey Work on Construction of Soyuz Vostok Gas Pipeline at Final Stage - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Design and survey work for the construction of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline ” that is set to deliver gas from Russia to China via Mongolia ” is at its final stage, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Friday.

"Design and survey work on the construction project of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline is being carried out in full accordance with the approved plans and is at the final stage," Gazprom wrote on Telegram.

