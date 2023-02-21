UrduPoint.com

Despite Challenges, Govt Steering Economy Towards Growth: Dar

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Tuesday that despite challenging economic situation the government was steering the country's economy towards stability and growth

He was talking to a delegation of M/s Rothschild & Co, comprising Eric Lalo, Partner and Thibaud Fourcade, Managing Director who called on the minister here, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

The minister greeted the delegation and shared the economic outlook of the country with it, the statement added.

He said as Finance Minister he had successfully completed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in the past, adding the incumbent government was committed to completing the present programme and fulfilling all international obligations.

The Rothschild & Co delegation briefed the Finance Minister on Company's profile and its financial services provided to various countries across the world. The delegation supported the policy steps taken by the government for sustaining and boosting fiscal and monetary stability and expressed confidence in achieving sustainable economic development due to the pragmatic policies of the government.

The meeting discussed the economic challenges being faced by Pakistan and a possible roadmap for economic recovery leading to sustainable growth and development. The delegation was of the view that positives in the economy had to be highlighted vigorously globally.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha and senior officers from the Finance Division also participated in the meeting.

