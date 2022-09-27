Destruction on Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Unprecedented - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The recent destruction registered simultaneously on three strings of the Nord Stream offshore gas pipelines is unprecedented, operator Nord Stream AG said on Tuesday.

It is currently impossible to estimate a time frame for repair works, the operator added.

On Monday, Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator also said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.