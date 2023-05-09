UrduPoint.com

DET Dubai Hosts 'Byers Program'

Published May 09, 2023

DET Dubai hosts 'Byers Program'

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) Dubai during the 30th edition of Arabian travel Market (ATM) hosted the 'Byers Program', which attracted over 450 buyers from 31 different markets and countries.

The ATM was held from May 1-4 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in which more than 122 public and private sector establishments held a large number of business meetings on the Dubai stand.

This year's ATM held under the theme Working towards Net Zero' focused on responsible tourism and coincided with UAE's Year of Sustainability, said a press release issued here on today.

During the four-day event, DET highlighted the pivotal role being played by the city's tourism industry towards supporting the strategic UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative including activities that have been rolled out by Dubai in the area of sustainability.

The ATM's sustainability theme also steered the conversation towards yet another milestone event that Dubai will host later this year, COP28, the UN Climate Change conference, while stimulating further interest in Dubai's remarkable multi-pronged blueprint for sustainable growth, aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

The Dubai stand also welcomed visiting dignitaries, and senior diplomats. In addition, ATM visitors enthusiastically took part in the Dubai Landmark Challenge, an interactive game for visitors installed on the Dubai stand, further highlighting the city's diverse destination proposition.

Dubai's successful participation at ATM 2023 follows the strong performance of its tourism sector in the first quarter of 2023 which saw the city welcome 4.67 million international overnight visitors from January to March, compared to 3.97 million tourists during the same period in 2022.

