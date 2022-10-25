UrduPoint.com

Details Of Creating Gas Hub With Turkey Being Worked Out - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Details of Creating Gas Hub With Turkey Being Worked Out - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The details of creating a gas hub in Turkey are being worked out, an important part of the project is related to the issues of gas marketing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The interest of both countries in creating a gas hub was highlighted by the recent meeting of the two presidents in Astana, the details are being worked out.

We know that there is a very important part related to the sale of gas. As this part is also clarified," Peskov told reporters.

