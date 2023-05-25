Details of Gas Union of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Being Worked Out - Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The parameters of the gas union project involving Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are being worked out, capital investments are being specified, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Currently, the parameters of a possible (gas union) project are being worked out at the expert level. It is necessary to clarify the real needs of partners, the volume of forthcoming investments," Galuzin said.