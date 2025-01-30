Deutsche Bank 2024 Profits Hit By Legal Costs
Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank reported a bigger-than-expected fall in profits for 2024 on Thursday due to legal costs from a troubled takeover, sending its shares sharply lower
Net profit attributable to shareholders came in at 2.7 billion euros ($2.8 billion), down 36 percent from the previous year, the bank said in a statement.
Analysts from financial data firm FactSet had expected a figure of 3.7 billion euros.
Litigation costs were a hefty 1.7 billion euros -- much higher than the previous year -- a big chunk of which stemmed from the saga related to Postbank.
Deutsche Bank in August reached settlements with dozens of former Postbank shareholders who had take legal action alleging that Deutsche's takeover had shortchanged them.
Deutsche Bank's shares were down around four percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after the results were announced.
"Our performance in 2024 was impacted by significant non-operating costs, particularly longstanding litigation items, and actions we took to accelerate the execution of our strategy," said chief financial officer James von Moltke.
But CEO Christian Sewing said the "peak" of extra costs had passed, and Deutsche Bank would start 2025 with "a very clean balance sheet".
Revenues for 2024 came in at 30.1 billion euros, up four percent from 2023, driven by a 15-percent rise in investment banking revenues.
The bank said it made progress in a 2.5-billion-euro cost-saving drive, which included cutting 3,500 roles by the end of 2024, a move that had previously been announced.
The bank confirmed its 2025 revenue goal of around 32 billion euro.
It did however drop a crucial cost target -- the bank is now targeting a cost-income ratio of below 65 percent this year, compared to a previous goal of below 62.5 percent.
For 2024, the group will propose shareholder dividends of 0.68 euros per share, up from 0.45 the previous year.
Deutsche Bank has undergone major restructuring in recent years, seeking to rely more on retail and corporate banking after an aggressive shift in the early 2000s into investment banking drew it into multiple scandals.
