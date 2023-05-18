Deutsche Bank Agrees to Pay $75Mln to Settle Jeffrey Epstein Victims' Lawsuit - Reports

Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a collective lawsuit alleging that the financial institution assisted US financier Jeffrey Epstein's group in human trafficking for sexual exploitation, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing the lawyers of alleged victims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a collective lawsuit alleging that the financial institution assisted US financier Jeffrey Epstein's group in human trafficking for sexual exploitation, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing the lawyers of alleged victims.

In 2022, a woman, listed anonymously under the pseudonym Jane Doe, filed the collective lawsuit against Epstein in New York together with other victims, and accused Deutsche Bank of conducting business with the financier over five years, the report said.

The report also said that the bank was allegedly aware of Epstein's activities to further his sex-trafficking business using the bank's money.

Doe said she was sexually abused and trafficked to Epstein's friends from about 2003-2018 and was paid in cash for sex acts, while Deutsche Bank ignored suspicious payments to numerous young women, the newspaper reported. The settlement is expected to compensate dozens of Epstein's accusers, it added.

The bank had not admitted wrongdoing as part of the settlement, according to the report.

In July 2019, Epstein was charged with trafficking underage girls for sexual exploitation. The financier was later found dead in his jail cell with fatal neck injuries, purportedly a result of suicide.