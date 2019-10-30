Deutsche Bank headed for painful 2019 after Q3 loss

Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank appeared headed for a historic loss in 2019 Wednesday as a restructuring weighed on its third-quarter earnings, although bosses insist their harsh medicine is taking effect

The group lost 859 million euros ($954 million) in July-September, down from a profit of 211 million last year.

That brought its net losses in the year to September to a whopping 3.9 billion euros.

And there is little sign of the cavalry arriving in the fourth quarter, as Deutsche continues to suffer from low interest rates, market volatility and its ongoing restructuring plan.

The consensus among economists surveyed by Bloomberg is that losses could grow to 4.3 billion euros by December 31.

"We're planning and working towards a breakeven or a better year" in 2020, finance chief James von Moltke told reporters in a telephone conference.

Over the full year 2018, Deutsche scraped together a meagre profit of 300 million euros, following three successive years of losses.

Its worst-ever year came in 2016, when it lost 6.8 billion euros, mostly related to its investment bank's activities in the years around the financial crisis.

Once the Deutsche flagship, the investment bank has since become a burden on the group.

It is planned to be hit most heavily in chief executive Christian Sewing's restructuring plan announced in July.

Across the whole bank, around 18,000 staff -- one-fifth of the total -- are set to depart by 2022.