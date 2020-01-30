Deutsche Bank reports fifth annual loss in a row in 2019

Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank said Thursday that it lost 5.7 billion euros ($6.3 billion) in 2019, its fifth annual loss in a row and its second-worst ever result

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank said Thursday that it lost 5.7 billion euros ($6.3 billion) in 2019, its fifth annual loss in a row and its second-worst ever result.

Deutsche's net result was significantly worse than the 5.3-billion-euro loss forecast by analysts surveyed by Factset, dragged down by the costs of a massive restructuring launched in July.