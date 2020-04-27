UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deutsche Bank Says Results Will Beat Forecasts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:31 AM

Deutsche Bank says results will beat forecasts

Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank said it expects to report a net profit of 66 million euros ($71 million) for the first quarter, beating market forecasts

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank said it expects to report a net profit of 66 million euros ($71 million) for the first quarter, beating market forecasts.

Turnover is expected to reach 6.4 billion euros while provisions for credit losses should amount to 500 million euros, it said in a statement on its website late Sunday.

The bank's common equity tier 1 ratio, the main bank solvency ratio, was 12.8 percent at the end of the quarter, down from 13.6 percent at the end of 2019, it said.

"In light of the current macroeconomic environment", Deutsche Bank "has made the clear decision to allow capital to fall modestly and temporarily below its target in order to support clients and the broader economy at this time of economic crisis." The bank is due to release its quarterly results on Wednesday.

"The short-term implications of the COVID-19 pandemic make it difficult for the bank to accurately reflect the timing and the magnitude of changes to its original capital plan," it said.

"Deutsche Bank's priority is to stand by its clients without compromising on capital strength." The German group lost 5.72 billion euros in 2019, its fifth consecutive net loss, and in July announced a major restructuring plan.

"We're very satisfied that our first-quarter results demonstrate the progress we're making with the transformation of our bank, the operating strength of our business, and our resilience," chief executive Christian Sewing said in the statement.

At the end of January, Sewing said he was optimistic for 2020 and convinced that the radical transformation of the German banking giant would pay off further ahead.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business German Bank Progress January July Sunday 2019 2020 Deutsche Bank Market Christian From Billion Million

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Ceasefire Extension Announcement by J ..

12 minutes ago

Over 3 in 5 (65%) Pakistanis are in favor of the g ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Customs resolves 61 IPR disputes, valued Dh8 ..

15 minutes ago

Former stars to inspire current cricketers via vid ..

22 minutes ago

Punjab Government Launches “Taleem Ghar” App f ..

30 minutes ago

Egypt seeks aid from IMF amid virus-inflicted down ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.