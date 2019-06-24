UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Devaluation Didn’t Increase Exports But Poverty: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:22 PM

Devaluation didn’t increase exports but poverty: Mian Zahid Hussain

Increasing exports is the only option for survival, Industry, agriculture should be restructured, Bureaucracy failing amnesty schemes

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said devaluation didn’t increase exports but poverty. Devaluing currency and some tax breaks will never infuse life in the stagnant export sector which is the last hope for the country, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that economic policies offer little incentive for exports while encouraging imports and consumption which must be reversed by the government.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that zero-rating for the export sector should be revived and human involvement is tax and refund matters should be minimized through technology.

The former minister noted that borrowing from friendly nations and international institutions can delay a default but it is not a sustainable solution to the problem. The government should promote exports, discourage imports and promote local products as the private sector cannot enhance exports on its own.

The textile sector should be given first preference by introducing latest machinery and improved branding, designing, marketing so that it can compete in the international market. Technological gas should be filled in all the export sector while agriculture, livestock, and poultry sectors should be preferred for development to bring an end to food security and increase forex reserves. The issue regarding fertilizer, pesticides, substandard seeds, transportation, storage and availability of ample water must be addressed, and an authority should be formed for comparison of input costs with regional countries, he demanded.

Mian Zahid Hussain noted that bureaucracy is an impediment in the success of amnesty schemes as it add anomalies in the draft which make such schemes unacceptable for the masses and the business community. He noted that government cannot reverse the exchange rate erosion but it can do a lot to shield the poor from its impact by reducing taxes and duties on edibles and necessities and expanding social protection programmes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Exchange Exports Business Poor Water Agriculture Alliance Gas Market Textile All From Government

Recent Stories

Indian politician demands Abhinandan’s moustache ..

1 minute ago

UN Rights Chief Urges Sudanese Authorities to Let ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman takes notice ..

2 minutes ago

Students conference at PU on Tuesday

2 minutes ago

Seven proclaimed offenders held in Kalat

2 minutes ago

Georgia party chief announces reforms after protes ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.