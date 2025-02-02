Developers Of Illegal Housing Schemes Warned Of Strict Action
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has urged developers of illegal housing schemes to address legal deficiencies immediately and clear outstanding dues without any delay.
The defaulter would face strict action as part of ongoing crackdown on unauthorized housing projects if they failed to comply with official instructions for completing codal requirements, he warned.
Addressing a meeting with developers of private housing schemes on Samundri Road, he informed the developers about relevant clauses of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Schemes Act and assured that FDA was expediting the approval process for housing schemes. However, the applicants must submit No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from various departments, proof of land ownership, required documentation, conversion fees and penalties if imposed for illegal developments without delay, for speedy completion of approval process, he added.
He also expressed concern over non-compliance of official instructions despite repeated notices and said that enforcement of the law would continue in letter and spirit to eliminate the spread of illegal housing schemes.
He said that implementation on the rules and regulations for organized town planning was imperative and there would be no leniency in bringing housing schemes within the legal framework.
During the meeting, the land developers assured the authorities that they would clear pending dues and take necessary steps to fulfill documentation requirements as per legal conditions.
Developers of 17 housing schemes attended the meeting and they were briefed about the legal deficiencies and documentation errors in their submitted approval files.
Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ijaz Chattha, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and others were also present on the occasion.
