Developing Asia, Pacific Unprepared For Challenges Of Aging Population: ADB
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 06:21 PM
Developing Asia and the Pacific are unprepared to secure the well-being of its rapidly aging population as the growing share of older people in the region faces challenges from low pension coverage to health problems, social isolation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Developing Asia and the Pacific are unprepared to secure the well-being of its rapidly aging population as the growing share of older people in the region faces challenges from low pension coverage to health problems, social isolation, and limited access to essential services.
While longer lifespans reflect the region’s development success, comprehensive policy reforms are urgently needed to support the welfare of older people, according to Aging Well in Asia: Asian Development Policy Report, released today by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at its 57th Annual Meeting in Tbilisi, Georgia.
The number of people aged 60 and older in developing Asia and the Pacific is set to nearly double by 2050 to 1.2 billion—or about a quarter of the total population—significantly increasing the need for pension and welfare programs as well as health care services.
At the same time, economies have an opportunity to reap a “silver dividend” in the form of additional productivity from older people, which could boost gross domestic product in the region by 0.9% on average.
“Asia and the Pacific’s rapid development is a success story, but it’s also fueling a huge demographic shift, and the pressure is rising,” said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park.
“Governments need to prepare now if they’re going to be able to help hundreds of millions of people in the region age well. Policies should support lifetime investment in health, education, skills, and financial preparedness for retirement. Family and social ties are also important to foster healthy and productive populations of older people and maximize their contribution to society,” Park added.
According to the report, 40% of people over age 60 in Asia and the Pacific lack access to any form of pension—with women disproportionately affected, as they are more likely to do unpaid domestic work. As a result, many older people in the region have no choice but to work well beyond retirement age to survive. Among those still working at age 65 or older, 94% work in the informal sector, which typically doesn’t provide basic labor protections or pension benefits.
Physical and mental health challenges also increase with age. Around 60% of older people in Asia and the Pacific do not attend or receive regular health checks, while 31% report depressive symptoms owing to illness, social isolation, and economic insecurity. Older women in the region are also more likely than older men to suffer from ill health, from depression to diabetes and hypertension.
The report recommends a wide range of policy measures to support healthy and economically secure aging. Among these are government-assisted health insurance and pension plans, improved health infrastructure, and free annual check-ups and lifestyle evaluations.
Policymakers should aim for universal health care coverage, while basic labor protections should be extended to older informal workers, the report suggested.
By making mandatory retirement ages more flexible, helping older people stay healthy, and providing them with suitable work opportunities as well as lifelong learning and skills development, economies in the region can help older people stay productive longer.
Recent Stories
Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II
Food authority recovers substandard food items during raids in Nowshera, Jehange ..
Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice chairman
Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Duki
Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine
President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan
924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days
FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws awareness seminar
EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against illegal migration
Macron says 'all European nationalists are hidden Brexiteers'
Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused of 9 years old girl
Newly appointed DPO takes charge
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II2 minutes ago
-
EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against illegal migration17 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal spearheads strategic review of Federal PPP Policy25 minutes ago
-
Planning Minister directs NHA to complete infrastructure projects without any delay25 minutes ago
-
Yen jump sparks talk of second Japan intervention15 minutes ago
-
Headline Inflation decelerates further to 17.3 percent in April1 hour ago
-
Shell logs 'strong' quarter as earnings fall but top expectations15 minutes ago
-
Markets diverge before Apple earnings, on eve of key US data15 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 444 points15 minutes ago
-
Exports up by 9.10 % to $25 bln in 10 months2 hours ago
-
NAVTTC certified FF Steel's Labour Force through RPL process3 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 900 per tola to Rs 241,0004 hours ago