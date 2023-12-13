Open Menu

Developing Asia’s 2023 Growth Outlook Upgraded To 4.9%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Developing Asia’s 2023 growth outlook upgraded to 4.9%

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised its economic forecast for developing economies in Asia and the Pacific to 4.9 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised its economic forecast for developing economies in Asia and the Pacific to 4.9 percent.

The regional economy is expected to grow 4.9% this year, compared with a previous forecast of 4.7% in September, according to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) December 2023, released by the bank Wednesday. The outlook for next year is maintained at 4.8%.

“Developing Asia continues to grow at a robust pace, despite a challenging global environment,” said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park.

“Inflation in the region is also gradually coming under control. Still, risks remain, from elevated global interest rates to climate events such as El Niño. Governments in Asia and the Pacific need to remain vigilant to ensure that their economies are resilient, and that growth is sustainable,” Park added.

The region’s inflation outlook for this year has been lowered to 3.

5% from an earlier projection of 3.6%, according to ADO December 2023. For next year, inflation is expected to edge up to 3.6%, compared with a previous forecast of 3.5%.

The growth outlook for Southeast Asia this year has been lowered to 4.3% from 4.6%, amid weak demand for manufacturing exports. The outlook for economies in the Caucasus and Central Asia has been raised slightly, while projections for Pacific economies are unchanged.

Risks to the outlook include persistently elevated interest rates in the United States and other advanced economies, which could contribute to financial instability in vulnerable economies in the region, especially those with high debt.

Potential supply disruptions caused by the El Niño weather pattern or the Russian invasion of Ukraine could also rekindle inflation, particularly regarding food and energy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Exports Ukraine Russia Bank United States September December Asian Development Bank From Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Manchester United slide out of Champions League

Manchester United slide out of Champions League

2 minutes ago
 China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

2 minutes ago
 HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vic ..

HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vice president

2 minutes ago
 National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round match ..

National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round matches held

27 seconds ago
 CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development proje ..

CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development projects

29 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Arts Council meeting held

Faisalabad Arts Council meeting held

30 seconds ago
SC suspends verdict of nullifying civilians' trial ..

SC suspends verdict of nullifying civilians' trial in army courts

32 seconds ago
 World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

34 seconds ago
 Two arrested in drug peddling case

Two arrested in drug peddling case

8 minutes ago
 PSX loses 1,146 points

PSX loses 1,146 points

14 seconds ago
 Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

8 minutes ago
 PFA discards 300 diseased chickens in Tollinton Ma ..

PFA discards 300 diseased chickens in Tollinton Market

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business