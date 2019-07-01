UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Developing Hattar, Rashakai SEZs On Govt's Top Priority: BOI

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:10 PM

Developing Hattar, Rashakai SEZs on govt's top priority: BOI

The government is according top priority to the development of special economic zones (SEZs) of Hattar (Haripur) and Rashakai (Nowshera) to facilitate foreign and local investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The government is according top priority to the development of special economic zones (SEZs) of Hattar (Haripur) and Rashakai (Nowshera) to facilitate foreign and local investors.

According to a senior official of board of Investment (BOI), the government has already removed hurdles in the way of the two SEZs' development.

The main problem being faced by the Hattar SEZ was that of power supply, which had been resolved by installing a 6 megawatt (MW) power feeder, receiving electricity from Tarbala Dam, he told APP on Monday.

He said the Hattar zone was initially established with setting up 12 industrial units of different sectors and tax exemption for 10 years.

The government, he said, had approved one window facility for businesses, besides allocation of property at low rates to both local and foreigner investors.

The officer said the Rashakai SEZ had a strategic significance because of its close proximity to Afghanistan and the resources rich Central Asian Republics (CARs).

It was a joint venture of China Road and Bridge Cooperation (CRBC), a Chinese company, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, to provide the facility of ease of doing business in the area, he added.

The officer said the government was also taking steps to set up SEZs in the Federal Capital, Faisalabad and Karachi.

He said for setting up an information technology zone in Islamabad, the issue of land acquisition had been resolved.

He said applications for establishing seven private SEZs were also being considered, which would be fully facilitated and equipped in line with government SEZs. Those SEZs would also be provided tax exemption and one window operation to further ease doing business in the country.

He said, the SEZs investors would get duty-free facility on plant and machinery imports.

The BoI officer said investment facilities centers would also be established in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar to provide modern facilities to investors.

The BoI, he said, was committed to improve Pakistan's ease of doing business ranking and get it under 100 number within two years to attract the international investors.

Main business centers of Karachi and Lahore would play a major role in that regard, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Electricity Business China Company Road Dam Nowshera Haripur From Government Top Asia BOI

Recent Stories

Woman electrocuted to death in Hyderabad

1 minute ago

Federal govt commits to end curse of narcotics in ..

1 minute ago

Patients for replacing faulty generators at Polycl ..

1 minute ago

Russia Supports Trump's Call to Include China in N ..

1 minute ago

Gazprom Increases Natural Gas Production by 2.3% Y ..

11 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Kill 5 Taliban Militants in Kabul Gu ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.