ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The government is according top priority to the development of special economic zones (SEZs) of Hattar ( Haripur ) and Rashakai ( Nowshera ) to facilitate foreign and local investors.

According to a senior official of board of Investment (BOI), the government has already removed hurdles in the way of the two SEZs' development.

The main problem being faced by the Hattar SEZ was that of power supply, which had been resolved by installing a 6 megawatt (MW) power feeder, receiving electricity from Tarbala Dam, he told APP on Monday.

He said the Hattar zone was initially established with setting up 12 industrial units of different sectors and tax exemption for 10 years.

The government, he said, had approved one window facility for businesses, besides allocation of property at low rates to both local and foreigner investors.

The officer said the Rashakai SEZ had a strategic significance because of its close proximity to Afghanistan and the resources rich Central Asian Republics (CARs).

It was a joint venture of China Road and Bridge Cooperation (CRBC), a Chinese company, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, to provide the facility of ease of doing business in the area, he added.

The officer said the government was also taking steps to set up SEZs in the Federal Capital, Faisalabad and Karachi.

He said for setting up an information technology zone in Islamabad, the issue of land acquisition had been resolved.

He said applications for establishing seven private SEZs were also being considered, which would be fully facilitated and equipped in line with government SEZs. Those SEZs would also be provided tax exemption and one window operation to further ease doing business in the country.

He said, the SEZs investors would get duty-free facility on plant and machinery imports.

The BoI officer said investment facilities centers would also be established in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar to provide modern facilities to investors.

The BoI, he said, was committed to improve Pakistan's ease of doing business ranking and get it under 100 number within two years to attract the international investors.

Main business centers of Karachi and Lahore would play a major role in that regard, he added.