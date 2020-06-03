UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Developing States Can Start Recovery As Word Of COVID-19 Health Crisis Passed - World Bank

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:04 AM

Developing States Can Start Recovery as Word of COVID-19 Health Crisis Passed - World Bank

The worst of the global health crisis stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic is over and nations can start rebuilding to avoid prolonged negative effects, the World Bank said in a series of analytical chapters issued on the crisis on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The worst of the global health crisis stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic is over and nations can start rebuilding to avoid prolonged negative effects, the World Bank said in a series of analytical chapters issued on the crisis on Tuesday.

"Developing countries and the international community can take steps now to speed recovery after the worst of the health crisis has passed and blunt long-term adverse effects," the World Bank said.

The short-term measures to address the pandemic and secure core public services must be followed by comprehensive policies to boost long-term growth, improve governance and business environments, and expand and improve the results of investment in education and public health, the World Bank also said.

"To make future economies more resilient, many countries will need systems that can build and retain more human and physical capital during the recovery - using policies that reflect and encourage the post-pandemic need for new types of jobs, businesses and governance systems," it said.

"During the mitigation period, countries should focus on sustaining economic activity with targeted support to provide liquidity to households, firms and government essential services."

Among other efforts, governments could "get money directly to people so that we may see a quicker return to business creation after this pandemic has passed," the World Bank said.

Countries will also need reforms to allow capital and labor to adjust relatively fast, saying this could be done by expediting dispute resolution and reducing regulatory barriers, as well as reforming costly subsidies, monopolies and protected state-owned enterprises that slow development, the World bank added.

The novel strain of the coronavirus has infected nearly 6.5 million people worldwide and killed almost 380,000 more, wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars of wealth worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution World World Bank Business Education Bank Money May National University From Government Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

2 hours ago

Humphreys leaving Gloucester after Ackermann exit

31 minutes ago

Senator Moula Bux Chandio, wife, son test positive ..

31 minutes ago

Explosion at Kabul Mosque Kills Prominent Cleric, ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.