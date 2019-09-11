UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Funds Of Rs 69.8 Bn Released Under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:20 PM

Development funds of Rs 69.8 bn released under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20

The federal government has so far released Rs 69.8 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs 701 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal government has so far released Rs 69.8 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs 701 billion.

Under its development program, the government has released an amount of Rs 16.16 billion for federal ministries, Rs 18.6 billion for corporations, and Rs 7.7 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs 26.78 billion for security enhancement in the country for which the government had allocated Rs 32.5 billion during the year 2019-20.

Similarly, for Higher education Commission an amount of Rs 4.6 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 29 billion while Rs 4.3 billion were released for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for which the government allocated Rs 24.4 billion for the corresponding period.

For National Highway Authority, the government allocated a sum of Rs 154.

96 billion while so far an amount of Rs 18.6 billion has been released under the programme.

Under annual development agenda, the government also released Rs 1.5 billion for railways division out of total allocation of Rs 16 billion, Rs 1.44 billion for Interior Division, and Rs 2.2 billion for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division.

SUPARCO received Rs 466.65 million out of its total allocation of Rs 6.03 billion whereas Revenue Division received Rs 275.64 million out of total allocation of Rs 1.9 billion.

The government also released Rs 4.86 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs 27.26 billion and Rs 2.88 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (Block and other projects).

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows the specific mechanism for release of funds. During first quarter (July-September) it releases 20 percent of development funds, in second quarter (October-December) 20 percent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth quarter (April-June) 30 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir NHA HEC Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE provides emergency relief to Abyan, Yemen

23 minutes ago

Work Ongoing to Prepare Normandy Four Summit in Se ..

2 minutes ago

Israel army bombards several locations in Gaza

2 minutes ago

European stock markets climb at open

2 minutes ago

Two youth drowned in Islamabad

2 minutes ago

Turkey, EU political dialogue to be held in Brusse ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.