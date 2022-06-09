UrduPoint.com

Development Of GB Government's Top Priority: Miftah Ismail

Published June 09, 2022

Development of GB government's top priority: Miftah Ismail

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Thursday extended full support of the present government for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Thursday extended full support of the present government for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on priority basis.

He stated this while chairing the meeting with Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed which was also attended by Secretary Finance and other senior officers from GB and Finance Division, said a Finance Division statement issued here.

Khalid Khursheed apprised the finance minister on the developments in the public welfare projects being carried out in Gilgit-Baltistan and financial requirements of the GB administration for the timely completion of these projects to ensure good governance in the area.

The finance minister expressed present government's commitment for the development and progress of all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan.

He also stressed for utilization of tourism potential in this region as it will not only enhance the revenues of the country but will also portray beautiful image of the country all over the world.

