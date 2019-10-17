UrduPoint.com
Development Of Value-added Engineering Sector Must For Economic Prosperity: Korangi Association Of Trade And Industry

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 06:48 PM

Development of Value-added Engineering sector must for economic prosperity: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry

A delegation of Engineering Development Board (EDB) headed by General Manager K.B Ali called on Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of Engineering Development board (EDB) headed by General Manager K.B Ali called on Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) here.

Vice President of KATI Syed Wajid Hussain, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chaaya, Head of KATI standing committee on Automobile Ghazanfar Ali Khan and others welcomed the delegation, said in a statement on Thursday.

On this occasion VP KATI Syed Wajid Hussain said that as we lagging behind in Research and development, this is the basic cause of challenges faced by our industry particularly and economy in general.

He urged that there is a need to promote research culture especially in the field of engineering for the prosperity of industrial sector in Pakistan.

GM EDB, K.B.Ali said that promotion of Engineering Value Addition sector should be the priority to increase country's exports.

He said that in global trade engineering value added products has a share of trillions of Dollars but our contribution in the sector is negligible.

He told that a delegation of EDB visited major cities to collect information from industrialists regarding export related problems and hurdles faced by them and to prepare proposals and suggestion to resolve the issues.

Head of KATI's standing committee on Automobile Ghazanfar Ali Khan briefed the delegation about the issues faced by automobile sector.

He applauded the committed efforts of government for the enhancement of country's export.

