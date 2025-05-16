- Home
- Business
- Development Partners Workshop: Ahsan outlines vision for inclusive, knowledge-based economy
Development Partners Workshop: Ahsan Outlines Vision For Inclusive, Knowledge-based Economy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday articulated the government’s long-term economic vision aimed at transforming Pakistan into a modern, knowledge-based and inclusive economy, calling upon development partners to continue their collaborative role in supporting Pakistan’s reform and development agenda.
Addressing the Development Partners Workshop here, the minister extended his appreciation to multilateral and bilateral institutions for their sustained support during national emergencies, public health crises, and economic challenges.
He remarked that the solidarity shown by development partners had been both “timely and transformative,” particularly in times when Pakistan faced some of its most testing circumstances.
The minister said that Pakistan, like many countries in the Global South, faced a complex set of challenges including fiscal constraints, climate shocks, food and water insecurity, and development gaps.
However, he noted that the country also stood at the cusp of significant opportunity, given its young and growing population, 65 per cent of whom were under the age of 30.
Outlining the government’s economic transformation plan titled Uraan Pakistan, Ahsan Iqbal said the vision aimed to position Pakistan as a $1 trillion economy by 2025 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.
The roadmap, he said, was anchored in the “Five Es Framework”—focusing on Exports, E-Governance, Equity and Empowerment, Environment, and Energy—as key pillars for strategic development.
Under the first pillar of Exports, the minister stressed the need for diversifying Pakistan’s export base beyond textiles to sectors such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, food processing, creative industries, and the blue economy.
He highlighted ongoing efforts to expand global market access through Special Economic Zones under CPEC, and regional connectivity via Central and West Asian corridors.
On E-Governance, Ahsan Iqbal said the government had launched the ‘Digital Pakistan’ initiative aimed at digitising public services, expanding broadband coverage, promoting digital literacy, and enabling youth-led entrepreneurship.
He stated that Pakistan’s IT exports had already crossed the $2.5 billion mark and held significant potential for growth.
He invited development partners to contribute in building digital infrastructure, nurturing human capital, and enhancing cyber resilience.
The third pillar, Equity and Empowerment, placed citizens at the centre of the development process.
The minister highlighted initiatives aimed at improving health, education, nutrition, and skills development, alongside programmes for gender equity and economic inclusion in less developed regions such as Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He also announced the declaration of a “national education emergency,” acknowledging the urgent need to bring over 23 million out-of-school children into the education system if Pakistan was to remain competitive in the 21st century.
“Our goal is to leave no one behind,” he emphasized, calling on development partners to collaborate on innovative solutions to address the country's human development deficits.
Ahsan Iqbal concluded his address by reaffirming the government’s commitment to reform, inclusive development, and strategic partnerships.
He called upon the development community to continue playing a constructive role in enabling Pakistan to realise its long-term goals.
“Together, we can turn Pakistan’s potential into sustainable progress,” he remarked.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Business
-
Development Partners Workshop: Ahsan outlines vision for inclusive, knowledge-based economy1 minute ago
-
PDWP approves 9 development schemes of roads sector41 minutes ago
-
Lahore Chamber observes Youm-e-Tashakkur1 hour ago
-
Lifting ban on cotton seed imports a milestone: FPCCI2 hours ago
-
SECP issues cyber security advisory to all companies4 hours ago
-
CDWP approves ten projects worth Rs143 bln; refers major schemes to ECNEC5 hours ago
-
Textile exports rise by 8.41% to Rs.14.834 bln in 10 months5 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.900 to 336,100 per tola5 hours ago
-
Kitchen items’ prices up by 1.03pc6 hours ago
-
Govt encouraging local industrialist to invest in EV: Haroon7 hours ago
-
Thai envoy, PIDE VC discuss means for increased economic cooperation8 hours ago
-
SCCI leadership engages with Pakistan’s ambassador to Nepal to Bolster Bilateral trade8 hours ago