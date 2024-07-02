Development Projects Of Sindh Govt May Be Properly Highlighted : Baladi
Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 06:22 PM
Newly-posted Divisional Director Information Sukkur Fida Hussain Baladi on Tuesday said Sindh government had completed numerous development projects in the Sukkur region, which should be highlighted by Information
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Newly-posted Divisional Director Information Sukkur Fida Hussain Baladi on Tuesday said Sindh government had completed numerous development projects in the Sukkur region, which should be highlighted by Information
Department.
Speaking as introductory meeting with the staff at his office on Tuesday, he directed them to work diligently and maintain liaison with journalists.
Baladi said that the Provincial Government of Sindh had completed mega projects in various sectors, including education, health, and social sectors, in the Sukkur Division, thus enhancing the region's importance in terms of economy, education, and health.
He also directed the officials to strengthen their relationships with media organizations and journalists to effectively counter baseless propaganda and present the Government's achievements to the public in an efficient manner.
Recent Stories
Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister in Ankara
PMD, RIMES hold Climate Application Forum
Work on Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts to be completed soon: Ramesh Singh Arora
"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office
President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues
Step afoot to address block identity cards issues in Jhal Magsi: DC
China's logistics sector continues expansion in June
Hydrovolt to open battery recycling facility in France
200 candidates quit French runoff, aiming to block far right: AFP tally
Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 5
PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's investment potential in multiple ..
Minister reviews monsoon preparations
More Stories From Business
-
China's logistics sector continues expansion in June33 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by mid-July1 hour ago
-
Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat1 hour ago
-
GCWUF arranges RIPE2 hours ago
-
Malaysian ringgit forecast to gradually appreciate this year1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains 728 more points1 hour ago
-
ICCI President express resolve for making country an investment hub3 hours ago
-
Mission Director USAID reaffirms commitment of continue support Pakistan's agriculture sector3 hours ago
-
Rupee shed 03 paisa against Dollar1 hour ago
-
Eurozone inflation eases slightly in June1 hour ago
-
Euro area unemployment rate in May constant at 6.4%4 hours ago
-
Türkiye’s share of world trade on rise as exports reach $63.6B in 20244 hours ago