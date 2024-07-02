Open Menu

Development Projects Of Sindh Govt May Be Properly Highlighted : Baladi

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 06:22 PM

Newly-posted Divisional Director Information Sukkur Fida Hussain Baladi on Tuesday said Sindh government had completed numerous development projects in the Sukkur region, which should be highlighted by Information

Department.

Speaking as introductory meeting with the staff at his office on Tuesday, he directed them to work diligently and maintain liaison with journalists.

Baladi said that the Provincial Government of Sindh had completed mega projects in various sectors, including education, health, and social sectors, in the Sukkur Division, thus enhancing the region's importance in terms of economy, education, and health.

He also directed the officials to strengthen their relationships with media organizations and journalists to effectively counter baseless propaganda and present the Government's achievements to the public in an efficient manner.

