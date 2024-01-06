Development projects reviewed

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that a 3.4km sewer line is being built on Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Road in four sections, out of which work on two sections has been completed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that a 3.4km sewer line is being built on Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Road in four sections, out of which work on two sections has been completed.

He expressed these views while reviewing asphalt work of the Commissioner Road to Paris Road section. City Manager PICIIP Ali Khan was also present.

The DC said that the section from Model Town Road, Pulley to Jail Road Chowk had been completed first and the third section from Shell Chowk to Jail Road Chowk would be completed by January 9 and 10, while the last and fourth section on Khawaja Safdar Road from Commissioner Road to Cantonment Plaza Chowk would be completed by January 20. He said that the restoration of Khawaja Safdar Road would improve traffic flow in the city and citizens would get great relief.

He also reviewed the ongoing development project for the establishment of the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) at the Anwar Club Auditorium, Sialkot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar was also present

The DC said that the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) would provide all facilities to the business community under one roof with the aim of promoting ease of doing business and encouraging investors.

He said that representatives of 18 different provincial departments would be present at the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) all the time, like Lahore. "They have been especially trained, while the provincial government is in contact with the federal government to bring representatives of federal departments to the center. The center will be completed this month and the Punjab chief minister will inaugurate it," he added.