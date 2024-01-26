Open Menu

Development Projects Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 06:05 PM

Development projects reviewed

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said work had been started on the project of a 11.20 km road from Sambrial to Sialkot Sublime Chowk at a cost of Rs1.25 billion and the project would be completed by March 15

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said work had been started on the project of a 11.20 km road from Sambrial to Sialkot Sublime Chowk at a cost of Rs1.25 billion and the project would be completed by March 15.

He expressed these views while reviewing the project at Sambrial. Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Highways Saim Ali briefed him about the project.

The DC said that the contractor for the Sublime Chowk-Dry Port project had started the work. The Highways Department has been instructed to utilize all resources for timely completion of the project. The DC also inspected Tehsil Pasrur, AC Office, THQ Hospital and Land Record Center.

During the visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pasrur, the DC checked the attendance of doctors and staff, inspected the pharmacy and other departments and met the patients and their families. He reviewed the quality of medical facilities provided to the patients.

He also visited the Land Record Center Pasrur and reviewed the services provided to citizens including issuance of "Fard" and directed that the ongoing work at the center be completed without delay.

DHe inspected various departments of Assistant Commissioner (AC) office where AC Qamar Mehmood Manj and his team informed him about the provision of services.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Visit Road Sialkot Pasrur Sambrial March All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Karachi books, Libraries festival launched

Karachi books, Libraries festival launched

7 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 h ..

LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs

NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs

7 minutes ago
 Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against ..

Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against Palestinians valid

22 minutes ago
 SC allows Shaukat Basra to contest elections

SC allows Shaukat Basra to contest elections

9 minutes ago
 DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly fol ..

DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly follow code of conduct

9 minutes ago
Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated a ..

Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated after heavy crash

9 minutes ago
 4761 people from district Abbottabad demands posta ..

4761 people from district Abbottabad demands postal ballot for general election ..

16 minutes ago
 Eminent scholar, critic Farman Fatehpuri's birth a ..

Eminent scholar, critic Farman Fatehpuri's birth anniversary observed

16 minutes ago
 SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

22 minutes ago
 Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza ..

Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza case

16 minutes ago
 Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'ille ..

Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'illegal'

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business