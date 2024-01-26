Development Projects Reviewed
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 06:05 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said work had been started on the project of a 11.20 km road from Sambrial to Sialkot Sublime Chowk at a cost of Rs1.25 billion and the project would be completed by March 15.
He expressed these views while reviewing the project at Sambrial. Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Highways Saim Ali briefed him about the project.
The DC said that the contractor for the Sublime Chowk-Dry Port project had started the work. The Highways Department has been instructed to utilize all resources for timely completion of the project. The DC also inspected Tehsil Pasrur, AC Office, THQ Hospital and Land Record Center.
During the visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pasrur, the DC checked the attendance of doctors and staff, inspected the pharmacy and other departments and met the patients and their families. He reviewed the quality of medical facilities provided to the patients.
He also visited the Land Record Center Pasrur and reviewed the services provided to citizens including issuance of "Fard" and directed that the ongoing work at the center be completed without delay.
DHe inspected various departments of Assistant Commissioner (AC) office where AC Qamar Mehmood Manj and his team informed him about the provision of services.
