Development projects reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate, Brigadier (retired) Babar Alaudin called on Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen.

She briefed him on ongoing development projects. He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's governance model is based on rapid performance, and under her directives, efforts are being made to resolve public issues, eliminate encroachments, and provide relief to citizens. He said that the revamping process of 70 percent of rural health centers and basic health units in South Punjab was ongoing, and with the revamping of rural health centers, the public will not need to travel to the city for health facilities.

Babar Alaudin mentioned that a modern system for cleanliness and sewage is being introduced in cities with populations exceeding 100,000, and the scope of the Safe City initiative is also being expanded to all districts. Additionally, the cleanliness system is being improved in rural areas as well. He emphasized that the implementation of the Chief Minister's initiatives should be ensured, and all departments should play a proactive role in delivering the facilities provided by the government to the public.