Development Scheme Worth Rs 903.725m Approved
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 55th meeting of the current fiscal year (2024-25), has approved one development scheme worth Rs 903.725 million.
Chaired by Planning & Development (P&D) board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following scheme:
Rainwater Management - Drainage Arrangement for Sore Point at Tajpura B-Block, Lahore at the cost of Rs 903.
725 million.
The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, the Board members and other senior officials.
