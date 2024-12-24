Open Menu

Development Scheme Worth Rs 903.725m Approved

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Development scheme worth Rs 903.725m approved

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 55th meeting of the current fiscal year (2024-25), has approved one development scheme worth Rs 903.725 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 55th meeting of the current fiscal year (2024-25), has approved one development scheme worth Rs 903.725 million.

Chaired by Planning & Development (P&D) board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following scheme:

Rainwater Management - Drainage Arrangement for Sore Point at Tajpura B-Block, Lahore at the cost of Rs 903.

725 million.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, the Board members and other senior officials.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Nabeel (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..

7 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing chal ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..

7 minutes ago
 MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

18 minutes ago
 LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

22 minutes ago
 Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic be ..

Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston

27 minutes ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

27 minutes ago
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic ..

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms

27 minutes ago
 PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

27 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Moh ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid

1 hour ago
 Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop cal ..

Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars

27 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

35 minutes ago
 499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business