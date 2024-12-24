Development scheme worth Rs 903.725m approved

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 55th meeting of the current fiscal year (2024-25), has approved one development scheme worth Rs 903.725 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 55th meeting of the current fiscal year (2024-25), has approved one development scheme worth Rs 903.725 million.

Chaired by Planning & Development (P&D) board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following scheme:

Rainwater Management - Drainage Arrangement for Sore Point at Tajpura B-Block, Lahore at the cost of Rs 903.

725 million.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, the Board members and other senior officials.