Development Schemes Approved For Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 10:01 PM

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has approved execution of various development schemes of the Municipal Corporation for Faisalabad

Presiding over a meeting as Administrator Municipal Corporation, she stressed the need of early completion of public welfare and development schemes.

She said that 250 development projects would be executed in Faisalabad to provide maximum relief and civic amenities to the masses. She reviewed the significance of street repair and restoration schemes under the Municipal Corporation and directed immediate departmental action for implementation on the approved schemes.

She stressed the need of removal of encroachments from the streets and directed to address sewerage issues before initiating repair works under the M&R funds.

She also directed to resolve public grievances proactively and established a committee for the installation of LED streetlights.

She asked a detailed report in the next session and directed for strict action against unauthorized road cuts.

She reviewed the repair of Municipal Corporation’s building including roof and structure improvements, window glass replacement and washroom upgrades. She highlighted the need for aesthetic enhancements such as quality painting around trees and restoration of historical landmarks like Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) and Gumti in addition to removing advertisements to preserve their heritage value. She further instructed for accelerating beautification efforts to protect historical buildings and their illumination at night.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari and others were also present in the meeting.

