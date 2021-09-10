UrduPoint.com

Development Schemes Worth Rs 11.109b Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:26 PM

Development schemes worth Rs 11.109b approved

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here Friday approved three development schemes of Livestock & Dairy Development and Agriculture Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 11.109 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here Friday approved three development schemes of Livestock & Dairy Development and Agriculture Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 11.109 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 11th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included provision of Silage Making Machines to the farmers for Animal Nutrition Enhancement at the cost of Rs 660,000 million, promotion of mechanized agriculture for increasing crop productivity at the cost of Rs 9,999,000 million and National crop genomics and speed breeding centre for agriculture sustainability at the cost of Rs.

450.000 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the planning & development board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and others senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

AJK govt to announce education policy to enroll ov ..

AJK govt to announce education policy to enroll over 40,000 children in schools

2 minutes ago
 UAE, Austria advancing parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Austria advancing parliamentary cooperation

31 minutes ago
 AJK PM seeks seeks int'l community's role to resol ..

AJK PM seeks seeks int'l community's role to resolve Kashmir issue

2 minutes ago
 Celtic's Japan star Furuhashi ruled out for severa ..

Celtic's Japan star Furuhashi ruled out for several weeks

2 minutes ago
 Chairman FBR for ensuring EODB under PM's package ..

Chairman FBR for ensuring EODB under PM's package for construction

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 36 more lives, 1,705 new cases rep ..

COVID-19 claims 36 more lives, 1,705 new cases reported in Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.