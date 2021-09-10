Development schemes worth Rs 11.109b approved

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here Friday approved three development schemes of Livestock & Dairy Development and Agriculture Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 11.109 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here Friday approved three development schemes of Livestock & Dairy Development and Agriculture Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 11.109 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 11th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included provision of Silage Making Machines to the farmers for Animal Nutrition Enhancement at the cost of Rs 660,000 million, promotion of mechanized agriculture for increasing crop productivity at the cost of Rs 9,999,000 million and National crop genomics and speed breeding centre for agriculture sustainability at the cost of Rs.

450.000 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the planning & development board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and others senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.