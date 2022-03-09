UrduPoint.com

Development Schemes Worth Rs 2.544 Bln Approved

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Development schemes worth Rs 2.544 bln approved

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Primary & Secondary Healthcare and Urban Development Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 2,544.88 million (Rs 2.544 billion).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Primary & Secondary Healthcare and Urban Development Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 2,544.88 million (Rs 2.544 billion).

These schemes were approved in the 66th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal here on Wednesday.

The approved development schemes included Establishment of Government General Hospital in chak 224/RB, Faisalabad (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2,044.398 million and Water Supply scheme UC Lakhan, UC Mori Ghazan and UC Dhamial WASA Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs 500.482 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Water Rawalpindi All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Acquiring modern education need of hours to deal w ..

Acquiring modern education need of hours to deal with future challenges: MPA Aye ..

56 seconds ago
 Delegation of Baluchistan Information Dept visits ..

Delegation of Baluchistan Information Dept visits KPIC

59 seconds ago
 KP Govt starts transport facility for students, co ..

KP Govt starts transport facility for students, colleges staff in NMDs

1 minute ago
 'Task force formed to enhance, strengthen surveill ..

'Task force formed to enhance, strengthen surveillance against LSD spread'

1 minute ago
 'Brothers forever': many in Serbia back Russia ami ..

'Brothers forever': many in Serbia back Russia amid global outcry

6 minutes ago
 Minister asks for taking appropriate measures to c ..

Minister asks for taking appropriate measures to control spread of LSD

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>