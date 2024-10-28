Development Work Done On Priority Basis In Saddar Town: Chairman
Chairman Sadar Town Mansoor Ahmad Shaikh has said that the development projects were being completed continuously in the entire Sadar Town using the resources available under the integrated policy to provide relief to the people
He expressed these views while inaugurating the completion of paving blocks and flooring work on Ismail Giga Street Kharadar on Monday.
Mansoor Sheikh on this occasion also reiterated his commitment that despite the limited resources, Saddar town was taking steps to transform all the UCs of the town into beautiful and green areas free from pollution.
