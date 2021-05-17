Development work on Allama Iqbal SEZ in full swing: Asim Bajwa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday said the development work on Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone Faisalabad was in full swing as 33 percent of its land had so far been purchased by 69 investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday said the development work on Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone Faisalabad was in full swing as 33 percent of its land had so far been purchased by 69 investors.

He said in a tweet that the total saleable land in the zone was 2,276 acres, and 182 acres had been purchased by seven foreign investors. Several Pakistani and foreign industries had started construction work, he added.