UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Work On Allama Iqbal SEZ In Full Swing: Asim Bajwa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:28 PM

Development work on Allama Iqbal SEZ in full swing: Asim Bajwa

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday said the development work on Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone Faisalabad was in full swing as 33 percent of its land had so far been purchased by 69 investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday said the development work on Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone Faisalabad was in full swing as 33 percent of its land had so far been purchased by 69 investors.

He said in a tweet that the total saleable land in the zone was 2,276 acres, and 182 acres had been purchased by seven foreign investors. Several Pakistani and foreign industries had started construction work, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad CPEC

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

16 minutes ago

9 killed, 1,172 injured in 1,025 accidents in Punj ..

3 minutes ago

Home Minister Ziaullah condemns Israeli attacks on ..

3 minutes ago

Cycling: Giro d'Italia stage 10 results

3 minutes ago

Riding great 'Smokin' Joe Mercer dies

3 minutes ago

Blood donation camp to be set up to express solida ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.