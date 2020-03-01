UrduPoint.com
Development Works In Islamabad To Be Done On Priority: SAPM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Development works in Islamabad to be done on priority: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Sunday said that the government had overcome difficult economic situation and development works in Federal capital would be done on priority including uplift of markets and industrial areas.

He said that underpasses on Kashmir Highway and Express Way would also be constructed.

He expressed these views while addressing a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) that met him at CDA Headquarters led by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed its President and Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Convener, ICCI CDA Committee.

Chairman CDA ,Amir Ali Ahmed and Director BCS CDA, Faisal Naeem Baig were also present at the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that for the last many years no development work was done in markets due to which their basic infrastructure was now in dilapidated condition.

He said that markets were facing acute problem of parking and urged that CDA to construct parking plazas in markets to address this key issue.

The chairman ICCI said that CDA Board had approved amendments in industrial building byelaw, but they were not notified as yet and emphasized that the authority should notify the amended laws to facilitate the growth of local industry.

The chairman CDA said that the civic body had no issue of funds and announced that the authority had committed Rs 250 million for uplift of major markets in the federal capital and Rs.100 million for development of Kahuta Industrial Triangle.

He said ICCI should cooperate in identifying development works in markets and added that ICCI would be taken on board in monitoring progress of development works.

He also announced to form a Committee under Member Planning CDA to address lease issues of traders and industrialists.

He also announced another Committee led by Director ICT to address the issues of fruits and vegetables wholesale market in I-11/4 including fee issue for construction of additional storey.

Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Convener, ICCI CDA Committee thanked the SAPM on CDA Affairs and the chairman CDA for taking keen interest in the issues of business community and hoped that work would soon be started on the uplift of markets and industrial area.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Zafar Bakhtawari former President ICCI and others also spoke at the occasion and said that CDA should allot green areas in blue area for addressing parking issue of other markets.

